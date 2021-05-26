Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

Shares of K opened at C$9.73 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$12.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders sold a total of 284,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,095 in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

