Contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.73 $22.78 million $1.30 21.08 HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.09 $10.30 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.34%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 17.00% 6.59% 0.72% HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35%

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats HMN Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

