Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.