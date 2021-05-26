Insider Selling: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells 11,681 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,611.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,459.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

