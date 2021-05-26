Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$19.88 and a one year high of C$43.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.