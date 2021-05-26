Lazydays (LAZY) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY) is one of 28 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lazydays alerts:

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% Lazydays Competitors 3.40% 134.26% 5.20%

30.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lazydays Competitors 205 1085 1326 46 2.46

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million $29.12 million 14.38 Lazydays Competitors $6.48 billion $171.18 million 6.39

Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 4.05, indicating that their average stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lazydays rivals beat Lazydays on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.