Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.