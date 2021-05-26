Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Shares Down 1.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 8,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

About Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

