Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Shares Up 1.4%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 180,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 447,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.