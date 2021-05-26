Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.91.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $438.99. 1,435,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $442.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.84. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
