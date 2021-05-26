Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $438.99. 1,435,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $442.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.84. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

