Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.08. 768,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,397,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

