Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.25. 1,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.90.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

