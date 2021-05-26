NuLegacy Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) shares fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 1,607,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 458,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NULGF)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

