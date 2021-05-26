Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

