Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00004484 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $121,668.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 645,822 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

