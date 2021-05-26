Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,509.66

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $19,509.66 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.84 or 1.00468347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.84 or 0.01089263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.66 or 0.00536340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00364905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00096233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

