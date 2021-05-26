PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Capitalization Hits $136.91 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $136.91 million and approximately $434,433.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.71 or 0.00589931 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015051 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,551,589,127 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

