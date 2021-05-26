Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading Down 0.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 31,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

