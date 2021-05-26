Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 363,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,775,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Biopharma by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seneca Biopharma by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

