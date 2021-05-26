Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Up 0.6%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.00. Approximately 1,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.