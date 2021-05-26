Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Altitude International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) fell 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 123,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 216,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

About Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. It also issues ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude training protocols. The company operates primarily in the United States.

