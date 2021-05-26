Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$6.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

