Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Trading Up 22.2%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Eurocash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

