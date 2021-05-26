IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

IQEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. IQE has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

