Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $3,855.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,277.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.49 or 0.07163204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.57 or 0.01916059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00486190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00655233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00455585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.00390194 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

