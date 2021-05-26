REVV (REVV) Achieves Market Cap of $37.59 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.85 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

