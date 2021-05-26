J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Shares Down 0.8%

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.70. 54,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 44,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.53.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 396,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. Alexander's

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

