ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Up 1%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI)’s stock price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.28 ($12.10) and last traded at €10.04 ($11.81). Approximately 11,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.94 ($11.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.19 ($13.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

