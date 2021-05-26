Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Shares Up 35.6%

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) rose 35.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

