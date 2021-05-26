Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.96.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

