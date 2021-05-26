Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Down 0.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 24,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 24,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTOIY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.