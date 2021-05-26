World Token (WORLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.89 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $161,867.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00059092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00370137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00183677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.88 or 0.00871284 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033712 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,322,951 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

