FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Cap of $18.23 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00076063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00965745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.00 or 0.09908644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,753,823 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

