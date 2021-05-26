Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.04. 1,794,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

