Sociall Trading 2% Lower This Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $468,581.08 and $87.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00969553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.17 or 0.09997091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sociall is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

