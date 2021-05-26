ShowHand (HAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $355.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $192,770.64 and approximately $355.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.98 or 0.00979468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.90 or 0.10010663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

