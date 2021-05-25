ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Hits Market Capitalization of $242,823.60

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $242,823.60 and $29,067.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00365667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00881423 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033526 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

