Ycash Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $26,472.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00387859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00167334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00252605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004333 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,172,869 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

