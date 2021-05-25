LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.78.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 371,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

