Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.19.

NYSE FRC traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $188.27. The stock had a trading volume of 516,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $99.97 and a 12-month high of $192.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

