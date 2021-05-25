Anchor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,558.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $17,558.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00970895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.12 or 0.09987646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

