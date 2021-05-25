Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.24. 388,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

