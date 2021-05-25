Traders Purchase High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

