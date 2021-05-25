Traders Purchase High Volume of Public Service Enterprise Group Call Options (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,642 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PEG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.