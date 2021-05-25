Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce $135.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.44 billion and the highest is $137.17 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

