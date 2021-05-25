Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $591.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 679,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,690,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,556,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,325,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

