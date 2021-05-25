Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $352.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.00 million and the highest is $358.70 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 28,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,330. The stock has a market cap of $451.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

