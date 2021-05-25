Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.78. 381,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

