Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 145,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,477. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $334.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,605.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,101 shares of company stock worth $742,799 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

