Collateral Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $2.49 million and $464,888.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00362491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00861239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,002 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

