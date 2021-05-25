Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Head to Head Comparison

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natural Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Natural Resource Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.96%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Natural Resource Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $140.32 million 1.60 -$84.82 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.21 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -10.08

Natural Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners -80.46% 13.79% 3.01% Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51%

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

